Ohio Dog Finds Forever Home After Staying at Shelter for More than a Year

An Ohio dog finally found his forever home Monday after staying at a local shelter for more than a year.

Officials say Ciabatta has spent time in and out of Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center since July 2018. Still, the shelter’s longest-term resident was adopted right on time for the holiday season, WLWT reported.

Officials have nicknamed Ciabatta, a mixed breed, “Mr. Personality” because he always manages to make people smile or laugh.

The shelter thanked all the volunteers, especially a volunteer by the name of Jocelyn, who cared for Ciabatta and prepared him for adoption.

“The shelter needs to honor volunteer Jocelyn, who cared for this big guy as if he were born into her home! Her kindness and dedication to Ciabatta helped him find his forever home,” the Franklin County Dog Shelter wrote on their official Facebook page.

For more information about adopting dogs in Franklin County, Ohio, visit FranklinCountyDogs.com.

Ciabatta is not the only dog who has had to wait a long time before finding his forever home.

In 2019, another dog named Geronimo spent three years at a Summit County, Ohio, animal shelter before finding his forever home with a foster family who decided to adopt him, WKYC reported.