Anchorage police say they helped a “portly” friend escape inclement weather on Monday.

‘We got a call from a concerned citizen regarding a pig in Fairview, standing on the side of the road, who “looked cold,” Anchorage Police recalled in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Police wrote they never expected to deal with “refrigerated bacon” in their line of work but found “the portly dude” to be “quite friendly.”

The animal, named “Elvis Pigsley,” was returned home to his family, Anchorage Police wrote.

The post, which included a picture of Elvis in the back of a squad car, exploded on Facebook, having accumulated over 3,800 likes, 252 comments, and 1,200 shares as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

“Thank you Anchorage Police Department! He was eating snow when I first saw him and looked super happy on his morning walk,” one user expressed his gratitude to the officers.

“It was a Hambush,” the Homer Police Department wrote in one of the wittier replies.

“I tip my hat to the Homer Police Department. They are Punsters of the first order,” another user responded, complimenting Anchorage Police on their sense of humor.

This isn’t the first time an animal has surprised officers by showing up in an unexpected place.

Police recalled in the post how “Just shy of a year ago,” they had “responded to a call about a Turkey in a convenience store.”

“We showed up and found an actual Gobble Gobble attempting to finagle his way into the mart at a local gas station,” the post read.

“After that adventure,” Anchorage Police mused, “you’d think not much would surprise us,” but Elvis the pig managed to do just that.

In November 2021, as Breitbart News noted, South Carolina sheriff’s deputies kept a giant hog named “Papa Pig” safe from traffic until he could be removed from the scene and returned to its owner.

