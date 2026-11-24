A beloved father gave his life to rescue his young son while the pair were hiking on a California mountain on Sunday.

Guillermo Alejandro Batres was trying to help his son who had slipped when the tragic incident happened on Mount Baden-Powell. The man then fell on ice and plunged 500 feet down a gulch and died, the New York Post reported Monday.

The father, who enjoyed hiking and exploring the outdoors, was a United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy ultra running coach whose role was to help prepare athletes for ultra-long races.

“Mount Baden-Powell is located in the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles County and is considered to be one of the more notorious hikes once ice or snow forms during the winter,” the Post article said.

Conditions on the mountain are known to change rapidly after October as the weather shifts, according to Fox News. Officials ruled the father’s death an accident and noted he died from blunt force injuries in the fall.

Hiking expert Cris Hazzard has climbed the mountain multiple times, and told Outside, “On this mountain, there’s no room for error if you slip when it’s snowy or icy out. If you slip in the summer, you probably just fall on your butt, maybe go down some gravel. You slip in the winter, you’re going down hundreds, if not thousands, of feet.”

Video footage showed some of the trails on Mount Baden-Powell which appeared to have steep slopes beside them:

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe page created to help the family with funeral expenses and other bills had raised over $27,000.

“Every act of kindness will help ease some of the burden on the family as they mourn and begin to navigate life without Guillermo. Thank you for standing with Guillermo Alejandro Batres’s family and offering comfort during this painful time,” the page reads.