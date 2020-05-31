Netanyahu Offers Brazil’s Bolsonaro Help in Combating Coronavirus

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday offered Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro help and cooperation to combat the coronavirus in the South American country, which is not the epicenter of the pandemic.

According to a statement from his office, Netanyahu expressed “solidarity of the Israeli people with the Brazilian people over the spread of the corona pandemic in Brazil.”

The Israeli leader also “offered cooperation with Brazilian industries in manufacturing the medical equipment necessary to deal with the pandemic,” the statement said.

Netanyahu also offered to organize discussions between the two countries’ teams of experts in order to pass along Israel’s accumulated experience in dealing with the virus.

Bolsonaro, for his part, congratulated Netanyahu on forming his new government and said he expects to continue strengthening bilateral relations together.

Brazil has confirmed about 375,000 coronavirus cases, second only to the U.S. Because of the lack of testing, the real number is also believed to be much higher.

The countries share warm ties.

In a visit to Jerusalem last year, Bolsonaro professed his love for Israel in Hebrew, telling Netanyahu, “Ani ohev et Israel,” or “I love Israel.”