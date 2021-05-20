With Israeli Civilians Under Fire, Bernie Sanders Forces Senate Vote to Block Arms Sale to Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) plans to introduce a resolution of disapproval against a $735 million arms sale to Israel on Thursday, even as Palestinian terrorists continue to fire rockets at Israeli civilians.

The resolution will keep alive an effort by left-wing Democrats in the House to block the sale, which has already been approved by the Biden administration and pre-dates the war.

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced a resolution to block a $735 million sale of U.S. precision-guided bombs to Israel, even as Palestinian Hamas terrorists continued to fire barrages of rockets at Israeli civilians on Wednesday. The $735 million arms deal was arranged before the current war between Israel and Hamas, and includes “Joint Direct Attack Munition variants and Small Diameter Bomb Increment I variants,” according to a Times of Israel report on the resolution.