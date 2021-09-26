WATCH: Palestinians Hang Nazi Swastika Near Israeli Army Base, Soldiers Shoot it Down

Palestinians hung a Nazi swastika flag next to an Israeli military base in a village near the West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday.

Video footage showed Israeli troops shooting the flag down.

Palestinians have in the past used the swastika symbol to protest Israel.

Last month, Palestinian rioters set fire to a Star of David combined with a swastika, prompting Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to call on the international community to demand action.

“The use of Nazi symbols by Palestinians during protests in Judea and Samaria is a serious offense. I call on the international community and the Palestinian Authority to condemn this unequivocally and to take action against the instigators who crossed a red line,” Gantz said at the time.

In 2018, Palestinians from Gaza flew a kite with a swastika that was carrying an explosive device into Israel.

The news came amid an uptick in violence in the West Bank. Israeli Defense Forces made arrests in five cells around Jenin and Ramallah, affiliated with the Hamas terror group. At least 4 Palestinian gunmen were killed during the night’s operation by security forces, the army said, and another eight were detained.

According to intelligence sources, members of the Hamas cell who were arrested or killed planned to carry out an attack on Israeli territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the overnight arrests.

“The security forces took action overnight in Judea and Samaria against Hamas terrorists who were about to carry out terrorist attacks in real-time,” he said, according to a statement released by his office.

“The soldiers and commanders in the field acted as expected; they engaged the enemy and we back them completely,” he said.