Jordan, Egypt Condemn Israeli Rescue of Hostages; EU, UN Officials Join In

Egypt and Jordan, two countries that have peace treaties with Israel, condemned the Israeli rescue of four hostages on Saturday — as did officials from the European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) — over Palestinian casualties.

As Breitbart News reported, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel Police, and Israel Security Agency (ISA) rescued four hostages: Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21,; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40. The commander of the elite Israeli police anti-terror “Yamam” unit, Arnon Zamora, was wounded in the attack and later died in the hospital.

Palestinian sources claimed that over 200 people were killed, without distinguishing between terrorists and civilians.

The Times of Israel noted that Egypt condemned the attack, without mentioning the hostages. So, too, did Jordan, which claimed that the Israeli raid “reflects the systematic targeting of Palestinian civilians, the Israeli persistence in violating international law and international humanitarian law.” The EU foreign minister, Josep Borrell Fontelles, posted a statement on X / Twitter welcoming the fact that the hostages were free, but also posted a statement in which he condemned an alleged “massacre of civilians” in the “strongest terms.” (Many of the dead were terrorists.)

Reports from Gaza of another massacre of civilians are appalling. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The bloodbath must end immediately.@POTUS 3-stage plan is the way forward for an enduring ceasefire and to end the killing. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 8, 2024

Likewise, the UN’s “special rapporteur” for Palestinian rights, Francesca Albanese, posted that the was “Relieved that four hostages have been released,” not “rescued,” and added: “It should not have come at the expense of at least 200 Palestinians, including children, killed and over 400 injured by Israel and allegedly foreign soldiers, while perfidiously hiding in an aid truck.”

Albanese has a history of antisemitic rhetoric.

