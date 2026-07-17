A transgender Democrat candidate hoping to replace Maine’s Graham Platner in the U.S. Senate race said during a recent debate he “did not want to hurt anybody” but merely wanted to “use the bathroom.”

Transgender activist Ashley Webb claimed the “trans community” was being “dehumanized.”

“They say that we want to hurt people. I don’t want to hurt anybody, I just wanna use the bathroom. If they want me to use the men’s room, I will but I don’t want to be assaulted,” he added:

Webb is among several other candidates looking to replace Platner who formally withdrew from the race on July 10 amid a wave of scandals, according to Breitbart News:

Platner’s departure follows a long series of allegations top Democrats routinely ignored as they continued their support of him. Such scandals included his Nazi tattoo as well as bragging about masturbating in public porta-potties, mocking a Purple Heart recipient as a “dumb motherfucker didn’t deserve to live,” smearing rural Maine populations as racist, blaming sexual assault victims for being sexually assaulted, sending explicit sexts to a half-dozen women in 2023 while married, and more.

Now, Democrats in Maine are trying to choose a replacement for Platner as the November midterm elections loom, the outlet said.

According to Webb’s profile on the Maine Democrats website, he said, “As an openly trans and intersex woman, I know what it means to be told to wait, to be quieter, to let someone else speak for you. I won’t do that in this campaign, and I won’t do it in the Senate. No Mainer — rural or urban, Democrat, Republican, or unenrolled — should have to fight this hard just to be heard by the people meant to represent them.”

When asked during the debate what qualifications he has to serve in the Senate, Webb, who is a male living as a female, said, “I ran for office several times, didn’t win but did run. But I’m a songwriter and I write my own books, and I suppose my transparency. I wouldn’t lie to the people and I wouldn’t deceive the people like we’re being deceived right now.”

A moderator also asked the candidates if they were “for Medicare for All,” and Webb responded, “I’m actually on Medicare.”

On what appeared to be his website, Webb said, “I’m a transgender and intersex woman from Farmington, Maine. I’ve built my life from the ground up more than once: as a published author, an independent musician who’s self-produced four albums, and now as someone running my own campaign — candidate and treasurer both, no big donors, no machine behind me.”