Kilmar Ábrego García has been a focal point in the debate over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Kilmar Ábrego García entered the news in March 2025 after he was deported to El Salvador despite a court ruling that should have prevented it. His complicated legal fight after that galvanized both sides of the debate over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

In a civil case in Maryland, Ábrego García challenged the Department of Homeland Security’s attempts to deport him to a series of African countries. A criminal case in Tennessee, where the government accused him of human smuggling, was dismissed after a judge found evidence of “vindictive prosecution” by the Justice Department. Months later, Ábrego García self-deported to Spain, potentially ending a defining saga of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Here is a timeline of key events:

Arrival: around 2011

Ábrego García flees El Salvador for the U.S. as a teenager.

Arrest: March 28, 2019

Ábrego García is arrested outside a Maryland hardware store. Police accuse him of being a gang member and turn him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Immigration court: Oct. 10, 2019

A Maryland immigration judge rules that Ábrego García cannot be deported to El Salvador, where a gang has threatened his family. He is given a work permit and placed under federal supervision.

Detained by ICE: March 12, 2025

Ábrego García is detained by ICE in Maryland while driving home with his 5-year-old son.

Deportation: March 15, 2025

Ábrego García is mistakenly deported to El Salvador and held in a notoriously brutal prison.

Supreme Court: April 10, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court says the Trump administration must work to bring Ábrego García back.

Senator visits: April 17, 2025

In defiance of Trump, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland meets with Ábrego García at a hotel in El Salvador, helping to establish hope and momentum for Ábrego García’s family.

Criminal charges: June 6, 2025

Ábrego García is returned to the U.S. and charged with human smuggling, based on a Tennessee traffic stop from 2022.

Attempts at second deportation: July 23, 2025

ICE announces plans to remove him to a series of African countries, but is blocked by an injunction from a Maryland federal judge.

Released from jail: Aug. 22, 2025

Ábrego García leaves the Tennessee jail, where he has been since June, to return to his family in Maryland and await trial. Within minutes of his release, ICE sends notice that they intend to deport him to Uganda.

In immigration custody: Aug. 25, 2025

Ábrego García reports to an immigration office in Baltimore and is taken into custody.

Judge orders release: Dec. 11, 2025

A federal judge in Maryland orders ICE to immediately release Ábrego García.

No immigration detention: Feb. 17, 2026

A Maryland federal judge rules ICE cannot re-detain Ábrego García.

Judge dismisses criminal case: May 22, 2026

A federal judge in Tennessee dismisses the human smuggling case against Ábrego García after finding evidence that the government engaged in “ vindictive prosecution.”

Prosecutors argue for reinstating criminal charges: Aug. 17, 2026

The Justice Department tells a federal appeals court that the federal judge in Tennessee erred in his scathing May ruling in the criminal case against Ábrego García.

Self-deportation: Nov. 24, 2026

Ábrego García leaves the U.S. voluntarily for Spain, departing from Washington Dulles International Airport. According to an unsealed Nov. 20 order, a federal judge said the government informed her that Ábrego García was free to self-deport “to any country that is willing to accept him.” The judge, in turn, set Nov. 24 as the deadline for his departure and ordered the removal of his GPS ankle monitor before he boarded the flight.

Arrival in Spain: Nov. 25, 2026

Ábrego García lands at Madrid’s international airport. He doesn’t speak to reporters but raises a fist as he enters a van.