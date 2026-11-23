Nov. 23 (UPI) — Amazon announced Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire tech startup Decart AI.

Decart AI developed Decart Optimization Stack, a software that allows developers to switch the hardware their AI models use quickly. Decart AI is an Israeli company that was founded in 2023.

The acquisition brings Decart AI cofounders Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev and Orian Leitersdorf to Amazon, along with their research and engineering teams.

“Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip,” Peter DeSantis, senior vice president of foundational AI models, custom silicon and quantum computing at Amazon, said in a statement. “More efficient compute means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference, and better models for customers at a lower cost.”

Amazon did not disclose the cost it will pay to purchase Decart and its assets but CNBC, the Financial Times and Bloomberg report the number at $7.5 billion. Anthropic was also considering a purchase of Decart, Bloomberg reported.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

“From day one, our mission has been to redefine the boundaries of what AI can do and to make it dramatically more efficient along the way,” Dean Leitersdorf said in a statement. “Joining Amazon gives our team the scale, the customers, and the infrastructure to pursue that mission faster than we could on our own. We’re looking forward to exploring what we can build together.”