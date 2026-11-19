Nov. 19 (UPI) — The radio stations in Grand Theft Auto VI, which Rockstar Games released worldwide Thursday, feature Latin American music ranging from Puerto Rican reggaeton to Brazilian jazz and heavy metal.

Brazilian singer Anitta voices a podcast host, and Puerto Rican artists Bad Bunny and RaiNao play radio DJs, according to the game’s credits.

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On “Ask Dr. Nita,” a podcast on the game’s talk station The Wipe, Anitta plays a doctor who takes questions about sex and relationships. Her song “Touch & Go,” an English-language version of “Vai Dar Caô,” serves as the theme. Euphoria actor Barbie Ferreira voices a guest named Bobby.

On Cocoteo FM, Bad Bunny voices El Martillo and RaiNao voices La Gata. The station plays reggaeton, merengue, Dominican dembow and bachata. Its playlist includes Bad Bunny’s “Otra Noche en Miami” and “EoO,” as well as “mariposas en el estómago” by RaiNao and El Laberinto del Coco.

“Cocoteo gets our vibe, our slang, our taste, our pride, our experiences, our traditions, and all our crazy antics,” RaiNao told Pitchfork in October, when Rockstar previewed the station.

The station also features Venezuelan producer Arca’s “Sandunguea,” “Largate” by Kali Uchis and Helado Negro, and tracks by Puerto Rican artists Young Miko and Jhayco. Dominican artists Chimbala, Omega and El Alfa also appear on the playlist.

Brazilian music plays across several other stations. Leonida Jazz carries “Águia não come mosca” by Azymuth, The Chamber 106.6 plays “Territory” by Sepultura and Worldwide FM airs a Ray Mang edit of Cristina Camargo’s “Moral Tem Hora.”

Rockstar and Atlantic Records set a Thursday release for the game’s official soundtrack album, a collection of 34 original tracks. The track list includes “Macacoa 2000” by Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, “Suzuki” by California-based regional Mexican group Fuerza Regida and “Don’t Chart” by Cardi B. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso collaborated with PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Étienne de Crécy on “Sexy Magic.” The album also has CD and vinyl editions.

Grand Theft Auto VI is an open-world action game that follows protagonists Jason and Lucia through a crime story set in Leonida, a fictional state modeled on Florida that includes Vice City, a stand-in for Miami. It is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Rockstar plans to release the game’s original score, composed by French electronic duo Justice, on Dec. 11.