Nov. 19 (UPI) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty and Japanese wheelchair tennis icon Shingo Kunieda have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The class of 2027 inductees were informed of the honor Wednesday through a call from Hall of Fame presidents Kim Clijsters and Patrick McEnroe.

Barty and Kunieda, Japan’s first inductee, will join fellow Hall of Famers at induction weekend from Aug. 26 to 28 in Newport, R.I.

“I feel incredibly grateful and humbled to be elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” Barty said in a news release. “I was fortunate to look up to so many Australian trailblazers who shaped the game and represented our country with such pride.

“To have my name mentioned alongside theirs is a surreal feeling. My career was a team effort, so this honor belongs just as much to my family, my coaches, and everyone who helped me along the way.”

Roger Federer, Martina Navratilova, Jim Courier and other tennis legends also appeared in a tribute video for Barty and Kunieda.

Barty, 30, a three-time major singles champion, held the world’s top ranking for 121 weeks. She retired — at age 25 — as the world No. 1 after winning the 2022 Australian Open. That victory made her the first Australian to win the tournament in 44 years.

Barty is the 35th Australian elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Kunieda, the most-decorated men’s wheelchair tennis player in history, won a record 28 major singles crowns and 50 titles overall. He is a four-time Paralympic gold medalist. Kunieda, 42, also became the first men’s wheelchair tennis player to clinch a career Golden Slam. He held the world No. 1 ranking for a record 582 weeks.

He is the eighth wheelchair tennis inductee.

“Being elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame is an incredible honor,” Kunieda said. “My goal was always to push the limits of wheelchair tennis and share its excitement with the world. I am so grateful to my family, my team, and everyone who supported me on this unforgettable journey.

“I’m so excited for the year ahead and to be inducted in Newport.”