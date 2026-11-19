Nov. 18 (UPI) — The Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to occupied Crimea, has been attacked for a third time this week, the Russia-appointed governor of Crimea said Wednesday.

“As a result of another attack on the Crimean Bridge, traffic has been temporarily suspended,” Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-installed governor, said in a Telegram post early Thursday in local time. “All relevant emergency services are on the scene. An assessment of the damage is underway.”

Part of the bridge collapsed into the Kerch Strait early Tuesday after Ukrainian strikes hit it for the second straight night. On Monday, Russia said, Ukraine struck the bridge with its largest drone strike of the conflict so far.

The bridge is considered highly symbolic, as it links Russia with Crimea, which it illegally seized from Ukraine in 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin made its construction a big priority after that annexation. It’s also a vital supply line for Russian troops.

A 745-foot section of the road portion of the bridge was destroyed in the earlier attacks, but the rail corridor was still operating despite some damage, The Guardian reported.

The third strike came hours before Putin is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in China.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the bridge attacks as a culmination of a multi-stage operation by his country’s military and security services, which cleared the way to take out the bridge by destroying Russian air defenses, radar, electronic warfare equipment and other targets.

“It is of fundamental importance: The strike was carried out exclusively with Ukrainian weapons — using our technologies and our solutions,” said Yevhenii Khmara, Ukrainian defense minister.

The bridge cost $3.7 billion and is the longest crossing in Europe. It was built to handle 40,000 cars a day, Russia state media said.