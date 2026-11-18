Nov. 17 (UPI) — The U.S. military has taken custody of an American soldier from Britain, where he was arrested last week on suspicion of attempting to spy for Russia, British police said Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, 41, was arrested near Gloucester, located about 113 miles northwest of London, on Nov. 10 on suspicion of obtaining or disclosing protected information, as well as assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Assigned to Imjin Barracks, home to NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, Tyner is suspected by U.S. officials of attempting to spy for Russia, though they believe he did not provide any intelligence to Kremlin authorities.

The Metropolitan Police said custody of Tyner was transferred to the U.S. military to continue the investigation it had started.

“This decision was made in line with existing international protocols,” Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of counterterrorism policing, said in a statement.

“These are extremely serious allegations, and our collective response should send a strong message that we will act swiftly and robustly where we suspect this kind of espionage activity taking place.”

The transfer came after British counterterrorism investigators presented their findings to the Crown Prosecution Service, which consulted the Attorney General’s Office and U.S. authorities before deciding to hand over the investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement: “This FBI has zero tolerance for anyone who betrays their oath to the United States or puts our national security at risk.”

Tyner’s arrest was the result of an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism unit in collaboration with the FBI and the U.S. military.

A senior human resources officer, Tyner had previously been deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Qatar.

Russia has denied knowledge of the alleged espionage activity.