Nov. 23 (UPI) — British catering conglomerate Compass, one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100, is moving its public listing to a U.S. stock market.

The company is expected to announce its decision to list in New York as early as Tuesday, the Financial Times, BBC and The Guardian reported Monday. The move marks a high profile defection from the London Stock Exchange.

Compass does about two-thirds of its business in North America.

Compass Group is valued at about $57 billion and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1988. It holds catering contracts with the British government, catering for more than 2,000 education institutions and some NHS hospitals.

Compass also caters for private sector offices and provides for fast-food and cafe franchises like Starbucks and Taco Bell. It operates in more than 25 countries, employing more than 600,000 people.

The company posted about $46.1 billion in revenue in 2025.

Prior to its move to the New York Stock Exchange, Compass had already switched its listing currency from the British sterling to the U.S. dollar in 2023. In April, it changed its trading currency to USD as well.

Compass will need shareholders to sign off on its market move.