Nov. 19 (UPI) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched a probe into chip giant Nvidia after its former chief executive allegedly had an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence officials suspected of being a spy for China.

“My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information – and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law,” Bonta said in a statement announcing the company has been served with an investigational subpoena.

Chips produced by Nvidia are key in powerful AI models, which makes them extremely valuable to tech companies competing in the race to develop the technology.

U.S. officials have imposed export controls on the chips to prevent China from acquiring Nvidia’s most advanced chips.

Bonta told Politico the investigative subpoena is the first step in the investigation, adding that others may be needed based on the information Nvidia responds with.

Huang resigned Nov. 12 as Nvidia’s CEO and president amid allegations involving extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive with Singaporean technology company Megaspeed. She is not related to Huang.

U.S. intelligence officials allege Alice Huang was working for Beijing.

Nvidia launched an independent investigation into Huang’s relationship with the woman, saying it had no reason to believe company secrets or national security has been compromised.

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into possible violations of U.S. restrictions on advanced AI chip exports.

Huang has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee as well as three House committees.