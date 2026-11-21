Nov. 20 (UPI) — A jury found Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty Friday of starting the Palisades Fire, a wildfire that killed a dozen people and burned more than 23,000 acres in Southern California in 2025.

The verdict came nearly five months after U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang declared a mistrial because the jury told her they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to a revised indictment charging him with one count of destruction of property by means of fire and one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. Prosecutors dropped one of Rinderknecht’s original charges and revised two others in the new indictment.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 17.

Rinderknecht was found guilty of setting a fire on Jan. 1, 2025, that would later develop into the Palisades Fire, one of the worst wildfires in California history, which burned thousands of structures in Pacific Palisades, Topanga and Malibu. The fire was fully contained on Jan. 31, 2025.

Court documents indicate Rinderknecht was working as an Uber driver when he drove to the Skull Rock Trailhead, parked his car and started the fire. Prosecutors said he tried to call 911 multiple times but couldn’t get through because he was out of cell service range. When he finally managed to connect with dispatch at the bottom of the hiking trail, a nearby resident had already reported the fire.

Authorities said Rinderknecht fled the scene before returning, walking back up the trail and used his phone to record the scene of the fire, which was dubbed the Lachman Fire.

Firefighters were able to suppress the Lachman Fire, but it smoldered underground and erupted into the Palisades Fire on Jan. 7.

Rinderknecht’s lead defense attorney, Steve Haney, said his client was being used as a scapegoat to account for the failure of firefighters to fully extinguish the Lachman Fire.

Federal prosecutors asked the court to tell jurors in the retrial not to consider the firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the Lachman Fire in their decision in the case.