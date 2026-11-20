Nearly two years into President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada, specific battlefields have emerged. One is an idle auto plant northwest of Toronto.

The Brampton Assembly Plant produced Dodge models until 2023, when global auto giant Stellantis said the facility needed to be retooled for the electric vehicle future — pausing work for nearly 3,000 employees with a pledge to resume production in 2025, making the Jeep Compass.

Then Trump imposed tariffs to force companies to make vehicles exclusively in the United States. Stellantis said the Jeep Compass would instead be made in Illinois and, on November 9, announced it was selling the Brampton plant to Canadian defense company Roshel.

On a cold, windy afternoon outside the nearly empty plant this week, furious Canadian autoworkers demanded action from Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“We’ve given our lives to this company. There’s nothing we haven’t done,” said Jason Watson, a skilled tradesman and union leader.

“The federal government needs to step in and do everything they can to reverse this sale,” he said, flanked by dozens of autoworkers who, he said, had passed up other opportunities because they believed the plant would re-open.

The fight over the Stellantis plant has exposed trade war’s intractable challenges.

Carney has earned acclaim for standing firm against Trump, but experts say he has few options to defend an auto industry that developed in southern Ontario because of its proximity to the United States.

If tariffs continue restricting Canada’s access to the US market, more job losses could be coming.

‘They were not honest’

Carney says reliance on the United States has made Canada vulnerable and the country needs to diversify.

A similar battle at a Hamilton, Ontario steel plant — where the US-owner Cleveland Cliffs has threatened hundreds of job losses citing tariffs — has further highlighted Canada’s vulnerability.

Carney is trying to expand overseas trade relations and supercharge domestic manufacturing, in part through a defense industrial strategy that envisions more than CAD$500 billion ($350 billion) in spending over the coming decade.

Roshel makes armored vehicles and could profit from government contracts.

But Ardis Snow, Unifor union chairperson at the plant, said Roshel cannot replace the jobs or wages provided by an auto giant, suggesting it would pay roughly half of Stellantis’s CAD$45 per hour.

“Mortgage companies aren’t going to say, ‘Hey, we know you just had your salary cut in half, so we’re going to cut your mortgage in half,'” Snow told AFP.

Snow, who began working at the plant nearly 40 years ago, said colleagues moved to cheaper parts of Canada during the retooling shutdown.

They were preparing to return when Stellantis announced Jeep Compass production was moving to Illinois.

“It felt like a gut punch,” he told AFP.

But Stellantis kept assuring the union it would assign a new model to Brampton.

In August, it confirmed the sale talks with Roshel.

“Not that you can always believe everything that a corporation ever says to you, but we didn’t have reasons not to believe it,” he said. “They were not honest.”

‘The front line’

Ottawa’s rhetoric towards Stellantis has been tough. Carney called the sale “a betrayal.”

Stellantis global CEO Antonio Filosa is expected in Canada on Friday for talks with government and the union.

But the company is giving no indication the sale could be reversed, suggesting it’s focused on severance packages for workers through “a fair, negotiated resolution that supports affected employees and recognizes their years of service.”

Rallying with workers this week, the head of Canada’s left-wing New Democratic Party, Avi Lewis, argued Carney should “compel” Stellantis to keep making cars in Brampton.

“Once we lose this industrial capacity, it is gone,” he said.

Trump’s “tariff war is an attack on Canada,” Lewis added. “This is the front line in this fight.”

But University of Toronto industrial and labor policy expert Rafael Gomez stressed Ottawa’s limited options.

Stellantis was already struggling in a competitive global auto market. The Brampton plant’s EV retooling was itself an uncertain gamble, and then Trump’s tariffs upended the cost structure of North America’s auto sector.

The situation is “untenable on so many levels,” Gomez told AFP.