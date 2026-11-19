Chinese President Xi Jinping will host US leader Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Thursday for a keenly anticipated first trilateral summit likely to centre around major international conflicts.

The three-way meeting comes with Russia’s years-long offensive in Ukraine grinding on, Trump bogged down in his war with Iran, and an ascendant China looking to strengthen its hand in East Asia.

The conclave has stoked fears that the three powerful men may seek to divide the globe into spheres of influence, for example by making decisions on Ukraine’s fate without consulting Kyiv or Europe.

Xi, Trump and Putin are expected to convene on Thursday afternoon at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, a group of 21 economies around the Pacific rim.

Each side has given different accounts of what they expect to discuss.

Washington initially signalled that Ukraine was off the table, before Trump said the war would feature.

Its inclusion would be a mild surprise, given that Xi does not view the conflict as China’s problem and that Beijing has refused to condemn it.

The Kremlin has said that the agenda had not been finalised, but it would be hard to avoid discussing Ukraine at the meeting, which is set to last “no more than an hour”.

Addressing the APEC gathering on Wednesday, Putin said he expected the trilateral summit to be “highly useful”.

The Russian leader, largely shunned by Western powers since his 2022 full-scale offensive, declared that the resultant sanctions on his country had “failed”.

“At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is… dialogue rather than ultimatums,” he said.

Xi did not speak directly about the trilateral meeting during a speech on Wednesday to open the APEC event.

China has said only that the trio will hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations”.

Lavish welcome

Also up for discussion are the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Beijing has long maintained that the United States and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.

Trump has said he is also eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin as well as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though the latter is not present at the conference, and experts say it is unlikely he will come.

In a sign of the importance that China is placing on the trilateral summit, Xi gave Trump an extravagant welcome on Wednesday.

Breaking with decades of diplomatic protocol, the Chinese leader personally received Trump at the airport, with the men briefly hugging before a red-carpet greeting complete with cheering children and an air-force flyover.

It was the first time that China’s paramount leader had welcomed a foreign dignitary in person since the 1960s, and reciprocated the airport greeting Trump gave Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September.

‘Serene authority’

“I look forward to an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape, with the aim of advancing a constructive, strategically stable relationship between our two nations,” Xi told Trump, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

In contrast, Putin was welcomed at the airport by Cai Qi, China’s fifth-ranked leader, in accordance with regular protocol.

Other world leaders at the APEC meeting include Japan’s Sanae Takaichi, South Korea’s Lee Jae Myung, Canada’s Mark Carney and Australia’s Anthony Albanese.

Apart from the centrepiece trilateral, the group is also expected to discuss a range of other topics, including trade policy and artificial intelligence.

“Typically, when Chinese leaders host meetings, every detail is nailed down and China’s leader is positioned to project an air of serene authority and control,” said Ryan Hass at the Brookings Institution.

“Given the other leaders involved though — Trump and Putin — there is only so much choreography that can be done to eliminate unexpected moments,” Hass told AFP.