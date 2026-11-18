Nov. 18 (UPI) — The Country Music Association Awards will return Wednesday in Nashville.

The 60th annual ceremony will take place at Bridgestone Arena and air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will stream on Disney+ and become available the next day on Hulu.

Lainey Wilson, a 12-time CMA Awards winner, will host the event, which honors outstanding achievements in the country music industry.

Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Taylor Swift will perform at the awards show for the first time in 13 years.

Ella Langley leads this year’s nominees with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

Where to watch

The 60th annual CMA Awards will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will stream on Disney+ and become available on Hulu the next day.

Participants

“Heart Like a Truck” singer Lainey Wilson will host the CMA Awards for the third time.

Taylor Swift, who remains the youngest artist to win Entertainer of the Year, will perform at the event for the first time since 2013.

Wilson, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, The Red Clay Strays and other artists will also take the stage.

Presenters will include Michael Bublé, Jessica Chastain, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Glen Powell, Shaboozey and Darius Rucker.

Nominations

“Choosin’ Texas” singer Ella Langley leads this year’s nominees, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year for Dandelion.

Miranda Lambert follows with seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and Ben West are both up for five awards.

The Entertainer of the Year nominees are: Langley, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Swift is nominated for Single of the Year for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” her song for the movie Toy Story 5.