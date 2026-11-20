Nov. 20 (UPI) — The Justice Department has closed its antitrust investigation into NextEra Energy’s $66.8 billion acquisition of Dominion Energy after the companies agreed to restrictions aimed at protecting electricity customers from higher prices.

The department said Thursday the companies have committed to safeguards preventing the combined utility from shutting down some power plants in New England to manipulate electricity prices.

The agreement addresses concerns that the acquisition could allow the companies to reduce electricity available and increase payments to power generators.

NextEra and Dominion announced the acquisition May 18 in a deal that would create one of the world’s largest electric utilities.

The companies operate competing power generation facilities in markets overseen by PJM Interconnection, which serves portions of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, and ISO New England.

The Justice Department said its investigators reviewed company documents, interviewed industry participants and conducted economic modeling.

Investigators said there were concerns the combined company could close economically viable power plants to drive up prices in New England’s electricity capacity market. Those markets pay generators to maintain sufficient electricity supplies to meet demand during periods of heavy usage.

To address the concerns, the companies agreed to allow ISO New England’s internal market monitor to investigate proposed plant closures over a five-year period.

If the monitor determines that a plant remains economically viable, NextEra would be prohibited from shutting it down.

The companies told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission they would “commit, without qualification, to comply” with the proposal, regardless of whether federal regulators make it a formal condition of approving the acquisition.

The Justice Department said the commitment would protect New England electricity customers from potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs.