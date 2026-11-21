Nov. 20 (UPI) — The State Bar of California has opened an investigation into former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia over allegations she misrepresented her legal qualifications, officials said.

The investigation follows a complaint filed last month by the Campaign for Accountability, a nonprofit watchdog group, alleging Zacharia may have violated California law by publicly identifying herself as a lawyer.

Zacharia, who left her White House position after a five-day stint, received a law degree from Pepperdine University in 2011. She has not passed a bar examination in California or any other state.

The complaint alleges she described herself as a lawyer on national television and in podcasts, including appearances on Fox News and The Greg Kelly Show.

The watchdog group identified at least 18 Fox News appearances in which Zacharia was presented as a lawyer.

The complaint also alleges Zacharia claimed to have served as outside counsel to the World Bank and International Finance Corporation and previously listed herself on LinkedIn as general counsel for Fix California, a nonprofit organization.

The State Bar confirmed Thursday that it was investigating the allegations in a letter to the Campaign for Accountability.

A spokesperson for Zacharia rejected the allegations.

“This complaint is politically motivated and a clear waste of the State Bar’s time and resources,” the spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times. “We are confident it will be dismissed with no finding of wrongdoing.”

Zacharia previously acknowledged that she had not passed the California bar examination, saying she was distracted by her marriage and preparations to move to China with her husband.

She told conservative outlet Human Events that she had consulted legal experts who assured her that describing herself as a lawyer was appropriate because she held a law degree.

“You can call yourself a lawyer,” she said.

Zacharia also accused critics of engaging in a conspiracy against her.

Under California law, individuals who represent themselves as authorized to practice law without an active state bar license could face misdemeanor charges and fines of up to $1,000.