Nov. 25 (UPI) — Convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan filed papers in federal court Tuesday to delay his execution to file a habeas corpus petition to contest his conviction and sentence.

His execution by military firing squad is scheduled for Dec. 3.

The stay of execution filing was sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas and says that Hasan “will demonstrate that the military court’s judgment and his resulting sentence of death were obtained and are maintained in violation of his federal constitutional and statutory rights.”

It says that those facing a death sentence “are entitled to one fair opportunity to seek federal habeas relief.”

“Even without the assistance of qualified habeas counsel, Hasan has already identified at least two constitutional issues that he will present in his habeas petition before this Court,” the filing says. “Hasan reserves the right to identify, prepare, and present additional issues once a stay of execution is granted and standby counsel has sufficient opportunity to investigate and research potential claims in order [to] assist him.”

A habeas corpus petition brings a legal challenge designed to protect people from unlawful detention. It can delay executions for years, even if the challenge doesn’t work in the end.

Hasan was an Army psychiatrist before he was found guilty of murdering 13 people and injuring more than 30 in a mass shooting attack at Fort Hood in 2009. He was sentenced to death.

Hasan is a Muslim and told a panel of military mental health experts in 2010 that he was pleased with his death sentence because it would make him a martyr. He said he did the attack as part of a jihad against the United States for its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is participating as standby counsel for Hasan.

“There is no question that the violence committed at Fort Hood caused unimaginable pain and loss. But the gravity of that loss does not change the government’s obligation to uphold the principles that define our justice system,” Anna Arceneaux, deputy director of the ACLU’s Capital Punishment Project, said in a statement. “We urge the court to stop the government from bypassing Mr. Hasan’s due process rights in its rush to carry out this execution.”

Hasan plans to argue that President Donald Trump’s public ordering of a firing squad went beyond his authority because Army regulations say that it’s meant to be decided by the secretary of the Army. He also argues that acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate.

He is also arguing that Hegseth’s recent push to livestream the execution was made from religious animus, citing Hegseth’s past writings critical of Islam.

Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Hasan’s execution would be livestreamed. Trump told Hegseth to cancel it after a large outcry against it from lawmakers and the public.

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, compared Hegseth’s announcement to the fall of the Roman Empire, saying, “A civilization erodes when it cultivates an appetite for executions as a form of entertainment.”

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a retired Navy captain, said Hegseth should resign. He said that the Trump administration should be “delivering for the American people,” not “glorifying violence.”

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, issued a statement against the livestream.

“The U.S. military generally enjoys a good reputation in the world. Is there really a value to throwing them in the same boat with terrorists by broadcasting the image of the execution of a man in a wheel chair to the whole world?” Broglio said.