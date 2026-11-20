A French court on Friday sentenced three policemen to serve time over the beating of a black music producer in 2020, recognising the assault as racist in a rare such ruling in a police brutality case.

The assault on Michel Zecler, now 47, triggered renewed outrage in France over police violence, which victims and researchers say is systemic but authorities and law enforcement unions claim is limited to isolated cases.

The officers stopped Zecler outside his Paris studio on November 21, 2020, during the Covid pandemic, accusing him of failing to wear a mandatory face mask.

The investigation showed they pushed him into the entrance of his office and beat him — an assault recorded by his security cameras.

The court sentenced Aurelien Lapersonne, 29, to five years in jail, including three suspended.

Philippe Tondeux, 50, was sentenced to five years, including three-and-a-half suspended.

Pierre Plantier, 37, was sentenced to five years, four of which were suspended, and was to serve the one year with an ankle tag instead of behind bars.

Lapersonne and Tondeux were to be jailed at a later date.

A crowd applauded Zecler as he stepped out of the hearing.

“Justice has been done. It has restored a man’s dignity and allowed him to begin rebuilding himself,” his lawyer Serge Money said.

All three officers — who had faced charges of battery and forging a police report afterwards — had apologised to Zecler earlier on Friday, with Plantier in tears.

Tondeux said he regretted the image he had given of the police force.

The beating left Zecler with head trauma, a wound to the lip and scalp, and a complete rupture of his biceps tendon.

Police accused Zecler of attacking them and trying to grab one of their weapons, but the video footage contradicted the claims.

Zecler said the officers used a racist slur against him on several occasions during the beating.

Racism finding

The court handed the accused lesser sentences than those requested by the prosecution, which had demanded terms of four to six years in jail.

But unlike investigators, it determined racism was an aggravating circumstance in the incident because the victim had been consistent in his claims.

It noted Zecler had told a black police officer who was handcuffing him after his beating that he had been subjected to racial slurs, had repeated it at the police station and then while being taken to the hospital, and had also reported it to his loved ones.

It said the officers’ forging of the police report undermined their credibility in denying they had used racist insults.

Guilty verdicts in alleged police brutality cases are rare in France.

In 2024, a judge gave suspended jail sentences to three officers who inflicted irreversible rectal injuries on a black man, Theo Luhaka, during a stop-and-search in 2017.

Young men “perceived as Arab, black or from North Africa” are four times more likely to be stopped than the rest of the population, according to a report last year by France’s rights chief.

They are 12 times more likely to be subjected to more severe measures, including being frisked during checks, it said after a survey of more than 5,000 people.