Nov. 18 (UPI) — Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sombr will take the stage at the 2027 Glastonbury Festival.

Organizers announced a lineup Wednesday for the annual British music festival.

The 2027 event will take place June 23 to 27 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.

Sam Fender will headline the Friday, June 25 shows, with Styles to perform as headliner Saturday, June 26. Eilish will headline the Sunday, June 27 concerts, with Cher to perform during the Sunday afternoon “legends” slot.

Other performers include Massive Attack, Little Simz, Chase & Status, The XX, Lily Allen, Ezra Collective, Kraftwerk, Adéla, Chvrches, De La Soul, Ellie Goulding, FKA twigs, Kacey Musgraves, Robyn, Sienna Spiro, Teddy Swims and The Womack Sisters.

Additional artists will be announced in the months leading up to the festival.

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The Glastonbury Festival did not take place in 2026 due to a scheduled “fallow year.”

“We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what’s to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists,” organizer Emily Eavis said in a statement.

Tickets for the 2027 festival sold out in 42 minutes in early October prior to the lineup announcement, the BBC previously reported.