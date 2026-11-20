“Grand Theft Auto VI” brought in $3.79 billion in retail sales on its first day, publisher Rockstar Games said Friday, calling it the biggest launch for any entertainment product in history.

The figure, based on company estimates of worldwide sales through the end of Thursday, is nearly five times the roughly $800 million that predecessor “Grand Theft Auto V” took in during its first 24 hours in 2013.

It also exceeds the entire box office run of “Avengers: Endgame,” which became the highest-grossing film of all time last month at about $2.9 billion worldwide after a re-release pushed it back past “Avatar.”

Rockstar, a label of New York-based Take-Two Interactive, said the game had sold 32.5 million units before release, a record across all platforms.

“We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world,” said Sam Houser, the studio’s founder and president.

The game went on sale Thursday on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, launching first in New Zealand and rolling out market by market as each reached midnight local time.

The release quickly became a global phenomenon, generating more social media posts than this year’s World Cup, according to monitoring platform Visibrain.

Critics praised the game, which has a score of 99 on review aggregator Metacritic.

Rockstar said that made it the highest-rated game ever.

In a review for The Verge, Andrew Webster wrote that “the game is so good that the outsize hype is the least interesting thing about it.”

Award nominations

Like its predecessors, “GTA VI” is an open-world action game in which players roam freely through a sprawling city, stealing cars, pulling off heists and carrying out missions for criminal gangs.

The story follows Jason and Lucia from a chance meeting during a police stop to a botched robbery that lands Lucia in jail, much of it told through long cutscenes.

Players then take control of Jason, a former soldier doing odd jobs for local gangsters, which range from recovering drug packages dropped at sea to stealing cars and shaking down debtors.

The game is set in Vice City in the fictional state of Leonida, modeled on Florida.

Its busy streets, neon-lit nightlife and beaches are rendered in striking detail, and non-player characters go about their lives whether or not the player is involved.

The game also asks more of players than its predecessors, with fuel levels to watch, a greater police presence and even home repairs to be done.

It features more than 20 radio stations, with artists ranging from Simple Minds to Daft Punk, as well as new podcasts including a true-crime series about Vice City.

This week the game received eight nominations for the Game Awards, which will be held December 10.

Rockstar spent more than eight years developing the title and delayed its launch twice, first from fall 2025 and then from May 2026.

The studio was also hit by a 2022 hack in which stolen gameplay footage was posted online.

The series has long been accused of glorifying violence and crime, with players able to run over pedestrians, sell drugs and shoot at police.

No official release is currently planned in Russia, China, Lebanon or Qatar.