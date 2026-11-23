Nov. 23 (UPI) — Justin Herbert, Colton McKivitz and Christian Darrisaw were among the NFL players injured in Week 11. Players who were hurt will be evaluated this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines for return.

Derrick Henry, Quinyon Mitchell, Walker Little and Jonah Savaiinaea were among other NFL players injured through Sunday’s wave of Week 11 matchups.

McKivitz sustained one of the most serious injuries of the week. The San Francisco 49ers’ right tackle was carted off the field in the second quarter of a 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Mexico City.

Coach Kyle Shanahan later told reporters he sustained a fractured and dislocated left ankle and most likely will miss the remainder of the season.

“That was really crushing,” Shanahan said. “Colton has had an unbelievable year. We care about all of our guys. It was tough to see Colton go down like that.”

From @GMFB: #49ers OT Colton McKivitz is likely out for the season with a fractured and dislocated ankle. https://t.co/Nk8w11c9E1— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2026

Vederian Lowe replaced McKivitz at right tackle against the Vikings. Enrique Cruz Jr. is the 49ers’ other backup offensive tackle, behind starter Trent Williams.

The Vikings lost left tackle Christian Darrisaw with a right shoulder injury in the first half. He returned in the second half, but later exited a second time and was replaced by Ryan Van Demark.

The Vikings (7-3) will host the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) in Week 12. The 49ers (9-1) will host the Seattle Seahawks (6-4).

The Los Angeles Chargers announced quarterback Justin Herbert was in the concussion protocol after a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Herbert completed 15 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two scores. He also ran for a score.

The Chargers (1-9) will host the New England Patriots (5-5) on Sunday in Inglewood. D.J. Uiagalelei is the only other quarterback on their roster. Jake Browning is the Chargers’ practice squad quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter of a 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

He totaled 111 yards from scrimmage and a score off 17 touches. The Ravens (4-7) will face the Houston Texans (4-6) in Week 12.

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson hurt an ankle in the first quarter of a 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Bears coach Ben Johnson said the injury will be evaluated this week. Johnson’s 103 rushing yards are the third-most among Bear players this season.

The Bears (8-2) will play the Detroit Lions (8-2) on Thursday in Detroit.

Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey hurt his wrist in the second quarter of a 31-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish hurt his back.

The Buccaneers (3-7) will host the Panthers (5-5) in Week 12.

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Walker Little hurt a knee in the fourth quarter of a loss to the New York Giants. The Jaguars also lost cornerback Jarrian Jones to a chest injury.

Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II sustained an ankle injury and was ruled out in the third quarter.

The Jaguars (7-3) will host the Tennessee Titans (1-9) on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. The Giants (6-3-1) will face the Indianapolis Colts (3-8) on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Titans lost cornerback Cordale Flott (neck), left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (knee) and safety Terrell Burgess (knee) in a 51-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell sustained a hamstring injury in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers lost linebacker Alex Highsmith to a first-quarter ankle injury.

The Eagles (3-7) will face the Cowboys (5-6) on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. The Steelers (6-4) will host the Denver Broncos (8-2) on Friday in Pittsburgh.

Miami Dolphins right guard Jonah Savaiinaea (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Bell (chest) were hurt in the second quarter of a 26-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They later returned to the matchup.

The Dolphins (1-9) will host the New York Jets (3-8) on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Bills (9-1) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) on Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Washington Commanders (3-5-1) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) in the NFL’s Week 11 finale at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Landover, Md.