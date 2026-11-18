Nov. 18 (UPI) — Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., and other House Democrats sent letters Wednesday to high-profile members of the Trump administration telling them to save their documents for coming investigations.

Garcia will become the chair of the House Oversight Committee when the new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3. He sent a dozen letters to Vice President JD Vance, Trump family members, Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Attorney General Todd Blanche and more.

“Voters gave Congressional Democrats a sweeping mandate to root out corruption and ensure that the government is accountable to the people. We intend to act on that mandate in the 120th Congress by conducting the critically important oversight essential for legislative reform,” Garcia wrote in the letters.

House Democrats have sent similar letters in the past two years trying to get information on areas they want to investigate, but they’ve struggled to compel cooperation from the administration because they were the minority party. But they will have a strong majority starting in January.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are kicking off an investigation into the financial firm once led by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on allegations that it profited from the Nvidia spying scandal. Cantor Fitzgerald is now run by Lutnick’s sons and has a large stake in Nvidia and Megaspeed, one of its top customers.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has accused Lutnick of delaying labeling Megaspeed a potential security threat.

“If these media reports are accurate, the American people deserve to know: Did the Secretary of Commerce seriously and perhaps irreversibly compromise U.S. national security interests to make money for his adult children and Cantor Fitzgerald?” Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., wrote.

The New York Times also reported that Lutnick pushed to weaken rules affecting Southeast Asian data centers. Some of them are clients of Cantor Fitzgerald.

A representative of Cantor Fitzgerald said in a statement that the claims were “inaccurate.”

“Allegations suggesting that work influenced government decisions are baseless. Additionally, Cantor has no role in U.S. export control or Entity List decisions. We are confident that a full review of the facts will demonstrate that we have operated our business ethically and in full compliance with all applicable rules and regulations,” the statement to CNN said.

Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee also told the State Department and six other agencies to keep their records in letters from Meeks. Democrats on the committee are preparing to investigate the Iran war, a Venezuela oil deal and fallout, military boat strikes in the Caribbean and the dismantling of USAID.