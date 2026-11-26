Hundreds of people paid their respects Thursday at the site of a horrific fire that ripped through a Hong Kong apartment complex and killed 168 people one year ago, as authorities in the Chinese territory kept a wary eye.

The world’s deadliest residential building blaze since 1980 began on the afternoon of November 26, 2025 and raged for two days, gutting seven of Wang Fuk Court’s eight high-rise buildings that were home to some 4,600 people.

Authorities in the Chinese territory — where Beijing has tightened its grip in recent years — appeared worried about commemorations taking on a political tone and held no official memorial.

Police on Thursday kept a low profile as mourners, some weeping and hugging, laid bouquets at a small park in the shadow of the ruined buildings, as well as notes, toys, bottles of water and even pet food.

As dusk fell, officials began moving some of the hundreds of bouquets, citing the need to create space, mourners said.

This angered some of the people who had come to pay their respects, and several began moving the flowers themselves.

“This bouquet is a token of my love for my mother,” said Polly, who lost her parent in the tragedy.

“It seems even the gift I gave my mother is being taken away from me.”

Ip, whose father and aunt perished, folded 168 paper cranes to hang them around the area with his wife and son.

“Those who passed away were gone. Perhaps it is better to make these (paper cranes) as if they will fly away,” his wife said.

“It eases my heart, knowing they are no longer trapped in such a dark place.”

‘Seeking accountability’

The blaze was Hong Kong’s worst disaster in more than seven decades, and a shock to the 7.5 million residents of one of Asia’s safest cities.

The city’s number two official Eric Chan had said the government would offer help to “lawful” memorial events, but warned against “acts of disorder”.

The Chinese government’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office spoke this week against attempts to “cause chaos” under the guise of commemorations.

According to media reports, some local journalists faced internal pressure when covering the fire, including to shelve programmes originally scheduled to go on air.

A government spokesperson told AFP that as long as “within the law”, there are “no restrictions on the freedom to comment and criticise government policies for media outlets”.

Human Rights Watch said the Hong Kong government was “using Beijing’s tactics of shutting out the voices of the victims and promising an elusive accountability”.

John Burns, a politics professor at the University of Hong Kong, told AFP that the space for public anger and criticism is “much narrower” than before Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020, following huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

“The government is still cautious of citizens escalating the tragedy to seeking accountability and justice,” Eric Lai, a senior fellow at Georgetown Center for Asian Law, told AFP.

Phyllis Lo, whose mother was killed in the fire, said that she believed “mourning can take place anywhere”.

“If officials truly share in our grief, they can do things to help people feel that same grief and outrage,” Lo told reporters after a Wednesday church service.

‘Perfect storm’

Last month, city leader John Lee led some of his ministers in bowing in apology, and the housing chief resigned.

A report from a judge-led inquiry said the fire was likely started by a cigarette and spread quickly via netting on building facades.

Authorities said in an inquiry report the tragedy was a “perfect storm” exposing longstanding flaws in regulation and a slack enforcement attitude.

Police told AFP that 40 people have been arrested in connection with the blaze.

Still, public administration scholar Sonny Lo said that bottom-up pressure for accountability was lacking because of “weak” civil society, media and legislature.

Former resident Dorz Cheung told AFP that he still felt “very, very, very angry” about the government’s response to oversights exposed in the tragedy.

“There are still so many emotions… anger, deep sadness, they’re all around.”