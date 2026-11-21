James Harden scored 51 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in an NBA Cup game.

CLEVELAND (AP) — James Harden scored 51 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

It was the 18-year veteran guard’s 26th 50-point game, passing the late Kobe Bryant for third-most 50-point games in NBA history. It was Harden’s first since he had 55 points for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 22, 2025.

Harden is the 15th player to have a 50-point game for Cleveland. It was also his best scoring game with the Cavaliers since being acquired near the trade deadline in February.

Harden was 15 of 26 from the field, including 7 of 11 from beyond the arc. He also made all 14 of his free throws along with six rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers, who have won three of four and improved to 2-1 in East Group B.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points. Peyton Watson, who missed Wednesday’s game due to a lower back contusion after being injured on Monday against Chicago, scored 15.

Ivica Zubac had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Pascal Siakam scored 21 for the Pacers, who have dropped three straight and fell to 1-2 in East Group B.

Cleveland was up 74-73 four minutes into the third quarter before going on a 21-4 run over a nearly four-minute span. Harden scored 13 during the spurt as he made all four of his shots from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers’ largest lead was 113-90 with 7:39 remaining before the Pacers countered with a 21-4 run to make it a two-possession game with 2:03 left. Mitchell ended the spurt though with a basket on the ensuing trip.

Up next

Pacers: At New York on Sunday.

Cavaliers: At Chicago on Monday.

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