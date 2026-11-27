A powerful storm disrupted Thanksgiving celebrations for millions of Americans on Thursday, as New York’s famed Macy’s parade was postponed for the first time in its 100-year history.

Heavy rain and strong winds from the “Nor-easter” battered the central and eastern United States, creating treacherous travel conditions during one of the country’s busiest holiday periods.

As families were gathering for traditional holiday feasts, more than 900,000 homes and businesses were without power, with Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia particularly hard hit, according to tracking website PowerOutage.

At airports, nearly 400 flights were canceled and over 2,000 were delayed in the United States, mostly in the East, figures from FlightAware showed.

New York’s famed parade, which sees brightly colored balloons travel through the heart of Manhattan, was pushed back to Saturday due to what organizers said was an “abundance of caution.”

Millions of people typically gather to catch a glimpse of the festivities. The only other time the parade was not held on Thanksgiving Thursday was when it was canceled for three years during World War II.

Organizers would have been only too aware of the gusting winds that wrecked the parade back in 1997 when a careening 18-foot figure of the “Cat in the Hat” toppled a lamppost, knocking one bystander unconscious.

“While we are heartbroken that our parade was postponed, the safety of our partners, the safety of our participants — and spectators — is and always will be our top priority,” said Macy’s parade executive producer Will Coss.

Stay safe

While flooding was reported up and down the East Coast, impacts were also felt inland, with powerful gusts and inundated soil leading to trees tumbling over onto power lines and homes.

Authorities in the Maryland suburbs of the US capital, worried about the impact of power outages on the water treatment network, asked nearly two million customers to conserve tap water consumption.

Officials urged people to limit road travel, while several major bridges were closed due to high winds.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, who declared a state of emergency Wednesday over the weather, urged residents to take precautions to stay safe.

“Keep your devices charged, report power outages directly to your utility provider, and stay away from downed power lines,” she wrote on X.

Some people improvised to still enjoy Thanksgiving, which is traditionally marked by gathering with family around a large meal, with turkey as the centerpiece.

“No electricity? No problem,” celebrity chef Jose Andres wrote on X, alongside a video of a candlelit dining room and lobsters cooking on a gas-powered stove.

The east coast disruption came as Californians also suffered weather woes this week with massive waves battering the coast, prompting evacuations in some areas and soaking San Francisco.