Man United concedes two goals in four minutes against Aston Villa, fights back to 2-2 at halftime

Manchester United conceded two goals in less than four minutes against Aston Villa in the Premier League to pile more pressure on coach Michael Carrick before his team again rallied.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United conceded two goals in less than four minutes against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday to pile more pressure on coach Michael Carrick before his team again rallied.

Villa forward Alysson fired through the legs of United goalkeeper Senne Lammens from the first attack of the game at Old Trafford and striker Nicolas Jackson added a second in the fourth to spark boos from the home fans.

With the second goal timed at 3 minutes, 42 seconds, it was the earliest United had ever been 2-0 down in the Premier League.

United supporters had already protested against the owners, the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe, before kickoff, calling on them to sell the club after years of underachievement.

And the jeers grew louder after Villa’s quick-fire start, with fans chanting “We want Glazers out”.

United pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 16th, with Bruno Fernandes converting after Matheus Cunha was brought down in the box by Boubacar Kamara. And the fightback continued with Youri Tielemans leveling just before the break to make it 2-2 at halftime.

United also went 2-0 behind to Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, after 17 minutes, the quickest it had ever been behind by that scoreline in a European home game. United went on to win 3-2.

Carrick went into the match with uncertainty hanging over his position following United’s worst start since the 1986-87 campaign, which led to the hiring of club icon Alex Ferguson.

United started the game second last in the standings, above bottom-placed Crystal Palace on goal difference.

Its only league win of the season was against newly promoted Ipswich on Aug. 30.

Villa fans taunted Carrick with chants of “You’re getting sacked (fired) in the morning” and targeted former player Tielemans, singing “You used to play for a big club”.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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