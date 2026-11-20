Nov. 20 (UPI) — The Maryland Lottery said a single store in Annapolis sold two big prize-winning tickets in a single 24-hour period.

Lottery officials said the Chesapeake Market Citgo on South Cherry Grove Avenue sold a Powerball ticket that scored a $50,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing, matching four of the first five balls plus the Powerball.

Less than 24 hours later, the store sold a FAST PLAY Home Run Riches Walk-Off Winnings ticket that scored a $111,476 progressive jackpot.

The ticket holders have not get been identified.

“Did one person possibly buy two big winning tickets on back-to-back days? We won’t know until the tickets are claimed,” the lottery said.