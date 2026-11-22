Nov. 22 (UPI) — Pop music star and actress Miley Cyrus married her longtime beau, Liily drummer Maxx Morando, Saturday in Palm Springs, Calif.

Cyrus shared photos from her big day on Instagram Sunday.

TMZ said the couple tied the knot at late screen legend Frank Sinatra’s former residence after five years of dating.

People.com said guests included Cyrus’ parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus; her sister, Noah; Tish’s husband, Dominic Purcell; Billy Ray’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian.

They watched Cyrus and Morando exchange vows underneath an arch made of white flowers.

This is Morando’s first marriage. Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth.