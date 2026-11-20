Nov. 20 (UPI) — Production is underway on MobLand Season 3.

Paramount+ announced the news in a press release Friday, the same day as the release of the show’s Season 2 finale.

MobLand is a new crime drama from Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett. Tom Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, a longtime fixer for the Harrigan crime family, led by Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren).

Season 2 also features Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer and Toby Jones.

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The latest season saw the Harrigans take on rival mobster Frankie Cooper (Flynn); meanwhile, the youngest Harrigan, Eddie (Boon), struggles after learning his true parentage.

MobLand was renewed for Season 3 in September.