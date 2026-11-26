Nov. 26 (UPI) — SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that every child in the United States would receive two shares in his company, doubling his previous commitment.

In a statement on his social media platform X, Musk, the world’s richest man, said one share would be from SpaceX and one from him personally.

Musk on Oct. 19 had initially pledged one of his SpaceX shares to every child in the United States via Trump Accounts, a federal savings program that is to include $1,000 for each eligible U.S. citizen born between Jan. 1, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2028.

SpaceX announced Wednesday that it would donate one newly issued Class A common share to every currently active Trump Account, with Musk matching the company’s contribution.

“SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multi-planetary,” the company said Wednesday in a statement.

“We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans for their long-term benefit.”

Musk said the share from SpaceX would be transferred next month and the share from him would be transferred after restrictions on his ability to do so expire in June.

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell announced in July that she and her husband would donate about 2 million of their own SpaceX shares to children through Trump Accounts.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there were approximately 72 million people in the United States under the age of 18.

Based on Wednesday’s closing share price of $127.44, the combined pledge would be worth more than $18 billion if extended to every child in the United States.