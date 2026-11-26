New York postponed the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday over fears of extreme weather, a first in the event’s 100-year history, as a major storm gathers steam on the US East Coast.

The brewing “nor’easter” threatens to disrupt plans for millions of people hitting the road and flying around the Thursday holiday, one of the country’s busiest travel seasons.

“With severe weather expected on Thanksgiving Day, and out of an abundance of caution, in partnership with the City the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be postponed,” Macy’s told AFP in a statement.

The date change has prompted questions about the thousands of parade participants, including musicians and technical staff, who had made arrangements for a Thursday parade.

“Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday,” the company said.

The annual parade sees brightly colored balloons travel some 2.5 miles (four kilometers) from Midtown Manhattan to Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.

Millions of people typically gather to catch a glimpse of the festivities. It is the first time in its history that it has been postponed, The New York Post reported.

‘Heartbroken’

“This will be a heavy storm. We are expecting sustained winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 60 to 65 miles per hour possible,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani told a safety briefing Wednesday.

“The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning as well as a coastal flood warning.

“Winds will be strong enough (Thursday) to down tree limbs and power lines.”

The worst of the storm will strike later Thursday when strong winds, heavy rain and the evening high tide will overlap, the city warned in a travel advisory.

Organizers would have been only too aware of the gusting winds that wrecked the parade in 1997.

Volunteers struggled but failed to keep a tight rein on ropes which constantly threatened to slam into onlookers.

The careening 18-foot figure of the “Cat in the Hat” — from the popular children’s book — toppled a lamppost, knocking one bystander unconscious.

Another balloon, the purple dinosaur known to children as “Barney,” went out of control prompting police armed with scissors to puncture and deflate the balloon.

Yet another casualty was the “Pink Panther” balloon, which blew up over 42nd Street, sending shreds of pink rubber confetti raining on bystanders.

“While we are heartbroken that our parade was postponed, the safety of our partners, the safety of our participants — and spectators — is and always will be our top priority,” said Macy’s parade executive producer Will Coss.