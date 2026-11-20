A wave of daytime Russian strikes on Kyiv on Thursday killed one person and damaged a historic cathedral as well as the embassies of Austria and the Netherlands.

Loud explosions erupted across the Ukraine capital throughout the day as the leaders of Russia, China and the United States held a historic meeting in China that put Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in international spotlight.

“Russia has been terrorising Kyiv with drones all day… At least four people are known to be injured so far, and one person was killed,” Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said.

Images posted online by Ukraine’s foreign ministry showed the blown-out windows of the Austrian embassy.

“The explosion happened at about 4:30 pm (1430 GMT) during opening hours,” Daniel Roethlin, the embassy’s charge d’affaires, told reporters.

At the time, about 10 people were inside, he said. “Suddenly we heard the explosion, then the sirens, and we saw the smoke.”

There were no injuries but windows and vehicles were damaged, he said.

An AFP journalist also saw damage to the nearby Saint Volodymyr Cathedral, with one of its large windows shattered and workers clearing away glass.

Russian strikes repeatedly targeted Kyiv’s central Podil district, from where plumes of smoke were seen rising.

The Dutch embassy was also affected, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said on X.

“Fortunately, our colleagues are safe and sound, although the building sustained minor damage,” he said.

Ukraine’s top diplomat Andriy Sybiga said debris had fallen on the grounds of the foreign ministry and Brazilian embassy as well.

He went on to chastise the Russian leader over the summit in China.

“Putin posed as a global leader in Shenzhen. In reality, he is a global criminal and terrorist. And he should be treated as such,” he wrote on social media.

One person was also killed near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities.