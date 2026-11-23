Nov. 23 (UPI) — A bipartisan team of senators warned Monday that CVS’ proposed breakup of the company into separate entities could carry anticompetitive practices.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called on CVS Health CEO David Joyner to share details about the company’s plan to break up its corporate structure. CVS announced earlier this month that it would separate its pharmacy business from its insurance and benefits manager.

The two proposed entities will be CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy.

“CVS’s breakup is good news. But it does not go far enough to address the concerns about the company’s anticompetitive behavior,” Warren and Hawley wrote in a joint statement. “Whether your intent is to try to head off regulatory pressure, or to cast free less profitable parts of the business, we are concerned that the new entity will still be a vertically integrated health care conglomerate with costly implications for patients and providers.”

CVS Health will carry the company’s health insurance and pharmacy benefits business, including Aetna, CVS Caremark and Oak Street Health. CVS Pharmacy will be the pharmacy and retail company.

Warren and Hawley warned that Aetna and Caremark would still be likely to “steer patients and prescriptions to its own businesses and potentially pay those businesses more than independent competitors.”

The senators are asking CVS to share five years of financial information, information about its business relationships, prescription steering practices, stock buyback programs and the future ownership of its subsidiaries.

Earlier this year, Warren and Hawley introduced the Break Up Big Medicine Act, aiming to restrict consolidation in the health care industry in an effort to fight price hikes and anticompetitive practices.