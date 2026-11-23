Nov. 23 (UPI) — Two people died in a crash involving two city buses and a car Monday morning in Columbus, Ohio, police said. At least 10 people were injured.

The crash took place just after 8 a.m. near the Ohio State Fairgrounds, WSYX-TV in Columbus reported.

The station said the two bus drivers were killed in the crash. Those injured included children in the car who are in stable condition, it said.

WCMH-TV in Columbus reported that the crash took place at East 11th Avenue and North 6th Street in the city. It said crews have towed one bus from the scene and will remove the other later Monday.