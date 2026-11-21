Nov. 21 (UPI) — An FBI database that police all over the country use was hacked in the second major security breach in two months, and President Donald Trump downplayed it Saturday.

The FBI’s National Crime Information Center, which police use constantly, was hacked, CNN and NBC reported Friday night. The NCIC includes FBI fingerprint records, wanted persons, violent felons, missing persons and related information. Its use is restricted to law enforcement but is not classified.

On Saturday, Trump said the breach is “not good,” but that it could be helpful to him.

We could “learn things that we would have never learned otherwise,” he said.

“I always like to put things in a positive spin,” Trump said during a phone interview with Fox News when asked about the reports.

“You had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. You had all of these other hoaxes. We call it Ukraine, the Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine hoax … the perfect phone call, as I say,” Trump said, talking about the call in 2019 when Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate President Joe Biden, while he was running for office.

“You have so many other things. And maybe we’ll learn about them,” Trump said, pivoting back to the FBI hack. “Maybe we’ll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place.”

The breach hasn’t been confirmed by the FBI or the president.

“Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety,” a former FBI official who has led investigations into cybercriminal groups told CNN. “My concern isn’t simply whether hackers gained access to sensitive information, although that is an issue, but whether they could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on.”

The USDA told employees that a system used to facilitate payments to farmers was targeted in a cyberattack, NBC reported on Friday.