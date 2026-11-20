Nov. 19 (UPI) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he has posthumously pardoned Pete Rose, more than 36 years after the baseball star pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges.

Rose, who received a lifetime ban from baseball in 1989 for betting on the game as a player and manager, later admitted to gambling but claimed he never bet against his own time.

Rose, who won three World Series titles, died in September 2024. He served five months in a federal prison camp on the tax evasion charges.

“I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND, whose record of 4,256 Hits in a Season will never be broken,” Trump said on social media, citing a number of Rose’s accomplishments and statistics. (Rose’s 4,256 were over his 24 seasons as a player.)

Trump attacked Major League Baseball, posting Rose, “just like the Great Roger Clemens, who won 354 games, was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Trump had mentioned Rose previously, saying last year he would issue a pardon “over the next few weeks.” He said MLB did not have “the courage or decency” to induct Rose into Hall of Fame and urged it to do so after Rose’s death.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in June 2025 that Trump was an influence in Rose’s removal from the league’s permanently ineligible list. Manfred has saying Rose’s lifetime ban concluded when he died.