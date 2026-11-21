Nov. 21 (UPI) — President Donald Trump downplayed Russia’s incursion of NATO airspace after a drone and Russian missiles hit Poland Friday morning.

Trump, in a phone call to Fox News, said Russian President Vladimir “Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake.”

Trump said he liked the Polish prime minister, adding that he endorsed him and claimed he helped him win an election. But he never endorsed Tusk. He backed right-wing Polish President Karol Nawrocki in his 2025 election.

At the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, this week, Trump called Putin, “my friend.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted on X Thursday: “God protect us from such friends.” He later posted, “Putin is not and never will be our friend.”

The cruise missiles hit and exploded in rural areas, and no one was injured. There was also no damage to structures.

One of the missiles was a Kh-101, a cruise missile that carries a warhead that weighs about 880-990 lbs., officials said.

One missile hit about 20 miles from where European troops were doing military exercises, officials said. The Kh-101 cruise missile crashed about 30 miles from the Ukrainian border, and what officials believe was a jet-powered drone hit the ground about 20 miles from the border, The Washington Post reported.

Russia hasn’t claimed the attack, which happened amid a large aerial attack on Ukraine Friday that killed at least eight people.

American officials have access to the wreckage, Tusk said.

“No one will try to pretend anymore that this was just an innocent accident,” he said at a press conference.

Tusk said he understands the hesitation to place blame.

The United States doesn’t want “to trigger another spiral of escalation, and I understand that,” Tusk said.

“But I do not always, to put it mildly, agree with the American side’s assessment and interpretation of these incidents,” he added.