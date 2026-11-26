Nov. 26 (UPI) — U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to expand the war in Ukraine.

In a statement issued after their meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Wednesday, they called their discussion “outstanding” and “very impactful.” They said “the primary subjects” were the Ukraine-Russia war and the conflict with Iran.

“We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” they said.

Increasing defense spending was also discussed.

Trump said on social media that Rutte was informed “on the tremendous progress” the U.S. is making on defense production, saying the manufacturing of Patriot air defense systems, THAAD systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

“There has never been a time when the United States has produced more Military Equipment or Munitions than now,” Trump said. “Our ‘cupboard’ will soon be full and, when it is, our Allies and Partners throughout the World will be benefitting greatly.”