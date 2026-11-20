Nov. 20 (UPI) — At a press conference Friday after returning from China, President Donald Trump said his election loss in 2020 was the reason Russia invaded Ukraine.

“And frankly, if the election weren’t rigged, where I had to wait four years, that would never have happened. That war would never have happened. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said that last night,” Trump told reporters.

Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Wednesday, where they later attended the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also attended.

Trump said he gets along with Putin and Xi.

“I get along with Russia. I get along with China. I get along with a lot of people,” Trump said.

He added that he talked with Putin about ending the war in Ukraine.

“I held a bilateral meeting with President Putin, Russia, who clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means, and I spoke with our representatives who were doing a good job. But it’s a tough job. It’s a tough job. The problem is [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and President Putin have tremendous hatred, and that’s never easy,” Trump said.

A reporter asked if Putin was a friend to the American people.

“I can’t speak to America,” he replied.

“I have fantastic relationships with Putin. That’s a very good thing.” Trump said, since Putin’s got “lots of nuclear. He’s second to us in nuclear weapons.”

“I think it gives us a lot of additional strength,” he said.

Then he added that Putin is in a war that “should have lasted one day,” and it’s now lasted five years.

Also attending the APEC meeting was Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump said there is “more work to do” before the trade war between the United States and Canada can end.

Trump said he met with Carney during the trip and said he was “very nice,” but that “Canada has been ripping us off for many, many years.”

“One of the things he wants to do is build the keystone pipeline for us, and we like that. But, you know, got to do a lot more than that,” Trump told reporters.

“Canada has been very difficult for this country for 50 years. I don’t know. For some reason, they feel emboldened, and we can’t let them feel that way anymore,” he said.

“We’re working on making a deal that’s fair, but they’ve never treated us fairly. One of the most difficult people to deal with is the people that represent Canada. It’s been that way a long time too,” he said. “We have about an $80 billion deficit with Canada. I said, when it’s down to zero, come over and let’s start talking.”