Nov. 16 (UPI) — A U.S. Army soldier who survived an Iranian strike on a command post in Kuwait that killed six troops in March has filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that the Pentagon ignored concerns about the threat of an attack.

Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom submitted the complaint to the House and Senate Armed Services committees, CNN and CBS reported. He said in an appearance on CBS’ 60 Minutes that the attack that killed six U.S. soldiers was a “tactical failure.”

“We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn,” Ramsbottom said.

The troops killed on March 1 were the first on the side of the United States to be killed in the Iran war, which started a day earlier when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

“The protection that was there was to stop car bombs and threats like that,” Ramsbottom said. “There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack.”

Ramsbottom said higher-ups were warned and aware of the threat of drone strike on the site. When he raised his concerns twice in meetings, he said he was told “We don’t have to worry about protection.”

Joey Amor, husband of one of the fallen soldiers at the Kuwait base, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, said the deaths of his wife and five others fall on the command of their unit, the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment.

“I love those soldiers and my wife loved those soldiers,” Joey Amor said on 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday. “But the command of the 103rd has handled this so poorly, and if I’m being frank, it’s on them. They killed my wife. They killed these soldiers. And it’s not political. There are individuals in that command that made choices.”

Joey Amor said his wife expressed concerns about safety to him the week before she was killed.

“It’s the only time in 15 years that I’ve ever heard her like that,” Amor said. “She knew something was coming. They all knew something was coming.”

With control of the House and Senate shifting to Democrats in the new Congress in January, Democrats are expected to further investigate the war in Iran.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., reintroduced articles of impeachment on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week but the measure failed on the floor.