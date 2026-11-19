Nov. 19 (UPI) — Ukraine struck the Kerch Bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea with drones overnight for a third time in four days, forcing train services on the rail span of the 11.8-mile-long crossing to be suspended.

The attack and closure of mainland Russia’s only terrestrial link with the peninsula were confirmed by both Russia’s Transport Ministry and Crimea’s Moscow-appointed governor, Sergei Aksyonov.

“Train traffic on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended following an overnight drone attack. There were no casualties. Specialists are assessing the damage,” said the Transport Ministry.

Sergei Aksyonov said train service across the bridge was expected to be restored by late Thursday afternoon.

Ukraine’s General Staff, in a poke at Moscow, quipped that Russia had lost the distinction of having Europe’s longest bridge to Portugal’s Vasco da Gama Bridge in Lisbon.

The drone strikes came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to sit down for highly anticipated three-way talks on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Following strikes on Sunday and Tuesday, Ukraine’s defense ministry declared Wednesday that the bridge effectively no longer functioned as a Russian transport artery because road traffic was no longer able to pass, with the Kerch Strait below blocked by debris.

After Tuesday’s strikes took out a steel arch and a whole section of deck carrying a four-lane highway with it, Russian transportation officials said the bridge would be fixed “within a tight time frame,” a claim that was contradicted by engineering experts who told The New York Times it would be more like years.

Ukrainian officials cast doubt over the viability and wisdom of rebuilding as long as the ever-present risk of more attacks continued.

Khalifa University Professor of civil and environmental engineering Andreas Kappos said about two years was a reasonable time to get the road span of the bridge up and running again, but only if the work was unhindered by Ukrainian attacks and the pier uprights were not badly damaged.

Bridge failure consulting engineer Donald O. Dusenberry stressed that removing the wreckage was a complex and difficult job in itself and that the arch span that had been destroyed was different to the easily replaceable other spans deployed along the crossing.

The 750-foot-long affected arch provides clearance of 100 feet over the shipping channel, allowing Russian vessels to exit the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea and out to the rest of the world via the Bosphorus Strait and the Mediterranean.

However, none of that is likely to deter Russia, which was expected to throw resources at rebuilding the flagship crossing due to its importance to Putin, who personally opened it when it was completed in 2018.

Ukraine has attacked the bridge repeatedly beginning in October 2022 when a truck bomb collapsed spans of the road deck and set the rail link ablaze. In July 2023, sea drones targeting a pier upright damaged the road deck and the crossing closed for several hours in June 2025 after Ukrainian special forces detonated underwater explosives near support pillars.