Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised his security services for a naval drone strike that he says has sunk a Russian warship in Libyan waters.

CAIRO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday praised his security services for a naval drone strike that he says sank one of Russia’s newest warships in Libyan waters. But Libyan officials said that the vessel was only heavily damaged.

Meanwhile, Iran’s government warned that the Revolutionary Guard’s missile command would give an appropriate response if the United States renewed its attacks in the war.

A new analysis says the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip has caused an environmental catastrophe likely to impact Palestinians for decades.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Monday. Read our full coverage here.

Zelenskyy says attack has ‘sunk’ a Russian warship in Libya

Zelenskyy said on X on Monday that Ukrainian naval attack drones struck the Russian corvette MERKURY in Libyan waters in an operation carried out by his country’s security services.

Authorities in eastern Libya said that the MERKURY had been docked at the Benghazi naval base for refueling and resupply under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya.

Two Libyan officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak with the media, said that the vessel was only heavily damaged.

The Ukrainian president said that Sunday’s operation involving seven naval drones also destroyed a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter and struck the Russian cargo vessel MV ANGARA that he said transported weapons.

The two Libyan officials said that an initial investigation showed that two naval drones struck the MERKURY after several were launched at the warship from a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya.

The Libyan coast guard said that a follow-up naval drone attack hit a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel sailing off Benghazi.

Ukraine’s security service said in a statement Monday that both vessels were “legitimate military targets for Ukraine because they directly supported Russia’s military capabilities.”

— By Samy Magdy in Cairo

Iran warns of retaliation if U.S. forces attack

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei warned Monday that the Revolutionary Guard would respond to any U.S. attack on Iranian positions.

Baghaei said that Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace force, which operates Iran’s ballistic missiles, “will certainly deliver it to them at the appropriate time, neatly and elegantly packaged. Then they will understand.”

Baghaei was replying to questions about reports that the White House had requested assessments from the Pentagon and military and intelligence experts on how Iran might respond to possible U.S. attack scenarios.

Houthis say strike by Saudi-backed forces kills 8

A strike in western Yemen killed eight people and wounded 19 others, according to the Health Ministry run by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday.

Anees al-Asbahi, the spokesman for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, said that the strike by Saudi-backed forces apparently targeted telecommunications facilities and a residential building in Yemen’s Hodeida province. He said that more victims remain under the rubble.

Saudi-backed forces didn’t immediately comment on the strike.

— This item has been corrected to show that Anees al-Asbahi is the spokesman for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, not the health minister.

War in Gaza wreaks environmental catastrophe, analysis says

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has unleashed an environmental catastrophe likely to impact Palestinians for decades, according to an analysis released Monday.

The military assault, launched in response to the Hamas-led militant attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, has strewn heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos and biological contaminants across the entire territory, according to the analysis by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory, a British nonprofit group that studies the environmental impact of war.

Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said that Gaza’s destruction “will have fundamentally degraded the environmental conditions necessary for human safety and survival.”

With Gaza’s infrastructure in ruins, mountains of trash tower over the tents. Some garbage is burned, contributing to respiratory issues. Residents say that they also suffer from skin diseases and pest infestations.

Nisreen Hassan, from Khan Younis, said that no one is handling sanitation, leaving trash to accumulate for months. She said that children are especially susceptible to stomach ailments and other health problems stemming from pests contaminating food in people’s tents.

Iran protests Qatari-German statement on Tehran’s nuclear program

Iran said Monday that it has summoned Qatar’s chargé d’affaires to protest a joint statement with Germany criticizing Tehran over its nuclear program, regional security and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the statement was “surprising and regrettable” and Qatar’s decision to align itself with Germany “requires an explanation.”

Qatar is involved in diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The joint statement from Saturday condemned Iranian attacks on commercial vessels, urged Tehran to meet its obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and criticized Iran’s support for armed groups.

Knesset considers bill to roll back Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

An Israeli parliamentary committee on Monday began reviewing a bill to reverse contentious changes that gave the government a larger role in the appointment of judges.

The review is part of a swift parliamentary push by the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot to undo some of the most contentious policies of the outgoing government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents now hold a solid majority in the parliament, known as the Knesset, and can already enact legislation.

The bill to undo the greater influence of politicians over judge appointments passed a preliminary vote last week, along with several other bills that would undo key elements of Netanyahu’s divisive judicial overhaul. The bills would need to pass three more votes before becoming law.

Israel’s leading parties to meet again

Representatives of Netanyahu and Eisenkot said that they would hold follow-up talks after negotiations on a potential “unity government” made little headway on Sunday.

Eisenkot’s bloc of parties won more parliamentary seats than Netanyahu’s in Israel’s Oct. 27 election, but fell short of a clear majority. He has until Dec. 6 to form a government unless he requests an extension.

Sunday’s negotiations came after Netanyahu’s party issued conditions for a unity government with Eisenkot on key issues including military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza and neighboring countries.

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Menelaos Hadjicostis reported from Nicosia, Cyprus.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.