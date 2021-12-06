Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 25: CNNLOL: Fredo Whacked, Tapper Discovers China Is Bad, Guests: Frances Martel, Adam Townsend

Fredo finally got whacked – figuratively speaking – from CNN. And President Trump finally takes credit for his vaccines. Meanwhile, Republicans voted to fund vaccine mandates and resettle infinite refugees. Data shows that the crime wave ravaging Democrat-run areas is having a disproportionate effect on minorities. Will Republicans capitalize on this and help Americans in the process? Probably not, but we can only hope. In Michigan, the Crumbley family – yes, the family – of the apparent school shooter gets indicted. Host Alex Marlow breaks it down and explains why he thinks it’s a promising development. Then, Breitbart News World Editor and BND fan-favorite Frances Martel joins to report on how professional tennis players are standing up to Communist China. Then, we analyze the sanctimonious Jake Tapper of CNN, who all of a sudden is lecturing people on how bad Communist China is – despite his network’s history of covering for them. Finally, Adam Townsend, investor and salesman extraordinaire, joins the podcast to discuss the corruption and impracticality of “Build Back Better” and why it’s more important than ever to invest.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.