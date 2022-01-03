Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 42: New Year, New Baby: Alex Makes a Big Announcement; Guests: Rep. Matt Gaetz on the Threat of the DOJ, Frances Martel on the WHO and CCP

Happy New Year! On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow recommends a resolution: Stop giving too much credit to people who have ignored all the horrible things the left has done for over a decade and are only now starting to wake up. It’s just too irritating, and he provides examples to illustrate the point. Alex also makes a big personal announcement: A new Marlow baby is about to arrive! Though the new little one might take him away from the show for little bit, it won’t be for multiple months. After all, it’s not like he’s the Great Pete Buttigieg. The internet was not a productive place over the holiday weekend. There was a lot of debate over AOC’s boyfriend’s feet or whether or not middle aged GOP pundits want to date the socialist congresswoman. The establishment’s January 6 mania has begun… or it continues, or it has begun again… whatever. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was banned from Twitter, outdoor masks have returned, and New York is institutionalizing racism against whites. Today, we welcome Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to the podcast, a happy warrior from MAGA country. Then, Breitbart News World Editor Frances Martel joins us to discuss planet Earth’s collective failure to hold the W.H.O., the CCP, and the U.N. accountable for their roles in the pandemic and other abuses of human rights.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

